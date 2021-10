"as part of the efforts for realizing the expectations and desire of the entire Korean nation to see the earlier recovery of the north-south relations ... and durable peace settling in the Korean peninsula."

"It is necessary for South Korea to promptly get rid of the delusion, crisis awareness and awareness of getting harmed that it should deter the North's provocation."

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has said he is willing to restore a hotline between the two Koreas, but he says Seoul must drop its "delusion" that its northern neighbor wants to cause it any harm or provoke.North Korean state media KCNA reported on Thursday thatSpeaking at the Supreme People's Assembly,Pyongyang refused to answer a routine call in August in protest over joint South Korea-US military drills being held, with Kim Yo-jong, the sister of the North Korean leader, accusing Seoul of engaging in "perfidious behavior."after the connection had been severed a year earlier due to bad relations between the two countries. Following the decision to cut ties, North Korea blew up an inter-Korean border office in Kaesong that facilitated communication.The North Korean leader now says thatKim also accused Seoul and the US of destroying the stability and balance of the peninsula and causing more complicated dangers through excessive military presence and activities.Taking special aim at Washington,However, theand urged for the nation to return to dialogue, according to South Korean news agency Yonhap.North Korea has launched several projectiles in recent weeks, with Pyongyang firing a newoff its east coast on Tuesday. Earlier this month, one test reportedly involved deploying a long-range cruise missile Pyongyang blasted its southerly neighbor's attempt as "sloppy" and "self-comforting," warning that this could derail the peninsula's peace.