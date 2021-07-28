© Park Tae-Hyun/Korea pool/AFP/Getty Images



South and North Korea have restored their once-severed hotlines as part of efforts by the two countries' leaders to rebuild strained ties, Seoul's presidential Blue House said on Tuesday.South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, said Moon's press secretary, Park Soo-hyun.North Korea's state media outlet, KCNA, also said(0100 GMT) in line with an agreement between Moon and Kim."The two leaders have explored ways to recover relations by exchanging letters on several occasions, and agreed to restore severed hotlines as a first step for that process," Park said in a statement. "Theyagain."KCNA touted the reopening of the hotlines as "a big stride in recovering the mutual trust and promoting reconciliation."Moon has called for a revival of the hotline and talks,aimed at dismantling North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes.The announcement came as the two Koreas marked the 68th anniversary of the armistice that ended the 1950-53 Korean war. Kim paid tribute to fallen soldiers and sent gifts to surviving veterans, according to KCNA.