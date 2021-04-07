© (KCNA via KNS)



Experts say Kim is facing perhaps his toughest moment as he approaches a decade in rule,over his nuclear weapons program.The North's official Korean Central News Agency said Kim made the commentson Tuesday."Improving the people's living standards ... even in the worst-ever situation in which we have to overcome unprecedentedly numerous challenges depends on the role played by the cells, the grassroots organizations of the party," Kim said.He urged members to carry out the decisions made at a party congress in January, whenDuring Tuesday's speech, Kim also criticized the party's grassroots units for unspecified "shortcomings" that should be immediately corrected to ensure the "healthy and sustainable" development of the party.Party cells, which consist of five to 30 members, are the smallest units of party authority that oversee the works and lives at factories and other places. The network is an important tool for Workers' Party to perpetuate its power. The previous conference of cell secretaries was held in 2017.The economic setbacks have left Kim with nothing to show for his ambitious diplomacy with former President Donald Trump, which collapsed over disagreements in lifting sanctions for the North's denuclearization steps.