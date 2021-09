© Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Image



"The vast majority of Americans are doing the right thing. And to make matters worse, there are elected officials actively working to undermine with false information the fight against Covid-19. This is totally unacceptable."

"Like many people on the front lines, I worry about the risk of acquiring COVID at work while I also worry about the danger of unintentionally passing COVID on to my patients in clinical settings. Ensuring that those with occupational risk for COVID have as much protection as possible helps make our clinical environments safer and helps make sure we have enough providers and staff to care for patients."

"Our doctors and scientists are working day and night analyzing the data from those two organizations on whether and when you need a booster shot, and we'll provide updates for you as the process moves ahead."

President Joe Biden on Fridayaccusing some elected officials of actively trying to undermine the administration's efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.Biden's comments came hours after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved distributing Pfizer and BioNTech's booster shots to roughly 60 million Americans. He addressed the nation, noting that three-fourths of those eligible have gotten at least one shot.from economists polled by Dow Jones. This week, the Federal Reserve forecast 2021CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky authorized third doses of Pfizer's vaccine early Friday for people 65 and older, long-term care facility residents and people ages 18 to 64 who have underlying medical conditions or work in environments with a high risk for virus spread.Biden said the CDC's endorsement enables 60 million Americans to receive booster shots, including teachers, health-care workers and supermarket employees.Dr. Barbara Taylor, assistant dean and professor of infectious diseases at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, said in an email to CNBC:according to the CDC.when the CDC cleared them for people with compromised immune systems. U.S. health officials are still evaluating data on boosters from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson Biden said:National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins said Thursday that a decision on third doses from Moderna and J&J could arrive within weeks. He added thatBut even though the CDC reports that 55% of the U.S. population has been fully immunized against Covid, Biden said theBiden issued sweeping new vaccine mandates on Sept. 9 affecting private businesses and federal employees. Government staff and contractors are required to immunize against Covid with no alternative for testing, while any company with over 100 personnel must implement vaccine mandates that include medical and religious exemptions.The requirements will cover two-thirds of all workers nationwide, Biden said, noting thatHe mandated the shots for the military on Aug. 9 "I'm moving forward with vaccination requirements wherever I can," Biden said.