Four high school students in Pennsylvania have been accused of planning a school shooting in 2024, on the 25th anniversary of the Columbine shooting.Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell said Friday that two of the students, a 15-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl, have been charged as adults due to the nature of the alleged crimes, ABC27 News reported The texts allegedly said that the 15-year-old girl had materials to make explosives at her home, which officers discovered through a search warrant, according to the local outlet."While the investigation is ongoing, I want to assure the parents, students and staff at Dunmore High School that we do not believe there is any active threat at this time," Powell said. "We are relieved that this plot was uncovered before anyone was hurt and urge anyone who has information about potential threats of school violence to contact police immediately."The school also posted a statement saying there is "no current danger to students and staff."