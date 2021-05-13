© RIA



Russia's most senior MP has confirmed that the country's parliament may soon consider proposals to put an end to anonymous online accounts, in the wake of the bloody school shooting in Kazan that has claimed at least nine lives.In a statement posted to Telegram on Tuesday, Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the State Duma, said that parliamentarians were preparing a response to the "inhuman and brutal" atrocity."The world has changed greatly over the past few decades," he said. "New technologies like the internet are available to all, and they have brought not only progress, but also problems, which have turned into serious threats, especially to children. Children's health, their wellbeing - even their lives."These problems, he said, "need to be discussed," but acknowledged that it is "far from a good thing that we are starting to think about this only after the tragedy has already happened."In March, Roskomnadzor, the country's digital regulator, published draft legislation that would force would-be users to upload documents like passports as well as postal addresses in order to set up new accounts. However, the agency quickly reversed the policy and retracted the proposed legislation.Earlier that month, Roskomnadzor began slowing connection speeds on Twitter in Russia over claims the San Francisco-based firm "does not remove content that incites minors to commit suicide, [and] contains child pornography or information about the use of drugs."