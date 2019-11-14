© Reuters / NBCLA



Elisha Fieldstadt is a breaking news reporter for NBC News

Multiple people were injured, at least two of them critically, in a shooting at a Southern California high school on Thursday morning, officials said.The Los Angeles County sheriff's department said the suspected gunman, an Asian male wearing black clothing who was last seen at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, was at large."This is an active shooter situation," said a tweet from the Santa Clarita Valley sheriff's office. "If you live in neighborhoods anywhere near Saugus High, PLEASE LOCK DOORS and stay inside. If you see suspect, male dark clothing, in backyards, etc. CALL 911""Parents, deputies are on scene everywhere protecting your children," said a tweet from the sheriff's office.Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital tweeted that it has received two patients in critical condition and that other patients were en route to the hospital.The Santa Clarita Valley sheriff's office tweeted just before 8 a.m. local time to avoid the area of Saugus High School, which is in the county of Los Angeles about 40 miles north of the city of Los Angeles. Minutes later, the office said people were reporting that shots had been fired at the school.Saugus was placed on lockdown as were neighboring elementary schools and all of the schools in the William S. Hart Union High School District, officials said.This is a developing story; please check back for updates.