A federal judge declined Wednesday to block a ban imposed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis to prevent mandating masks for Florida school students amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.Moore wrote in his ruling that parents should have pursued administrative claims before filing a lawsuit.The U.S. Department of Education has announced a new grant program to provide funding for school districts in Florida and elsewhere that lose money for implementing anti-coronavirus practices such as mandatory masks. The federal agency has informed state officials that it would also be investigating whether the state's ban on mask mandates violates federal civil rights laws that protect students with disabilities.DeSantis has argued that the new Parents Bill of Rights law reserves solely for parents the authority to determine whether their children should wear a mask to school. School districts with mandatory mask rules allow an opt-out only for medical reasons, not parental discretion.