New CDC figures appear to bolster Gov. DeSantis argument for parental choice over mask mandates.The Biden administration's Department of Education (DOE) has opened a civil rights investigation into Florida Governor Ron DeSantis's executive order banning mask mandates in schools on the same day that the First District Court of Appeals reinstated the ban after it had been blocked by a Leon County, Florida circuit judge.The DOE's Office for Civil Rights (OCR) said in a Friday letter addressed to Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran that it was "opening a directed investigation" into whether the governor's statewide ban "may be preventing school districts in the state from considering or meeting the needs of students with disabilities," according to The Hill DeSantis defends the ban, arguing that the decision for a child to wear a mask at school should be up to their parents.The announcement of this investigation by the DOE comes just days after the CDC released a report titled "Trends in COVID-19 Cases, Emergency Department Visits, and Hospital Admissions Among Children and Adolescents Aged 0-17 Years — United States, August 2020-August 2021."This data was based on reports from 260 medical centers in the U.S.