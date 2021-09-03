© AP



"It's not surprising that Judge Cooper would rule against parents' rights and their ability to make the best educational and medical decisions for their family, but instead rule in favor of elected politicians. This ruling was made with incoherent justifications, not based in science and facts — frankly not even remotely focused on the merits of the case presented."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday appealed a judge's ruling that said he had exceeded his authority in banning coronavirus mask mandates in schools.last week called DeSantis' executive order unconstitutional and said the governor cannot enforce it.The governor's order allowed parents to decide if they want their kids to wear masks to school rather than have local school districts make the decision. The lawsuit was brought by a group of parents in favor of school mask mandates.DeSantis said he wants to stand with parents regarding their ability to decide what's best for their children. "We think it's important that they are given the ability to opt out" of wearing a mask, DeSantis said.Cooper addressed the new law in his ruling, saying government actions necessary to protect public health are exempted from it to include a school district's right to require student masking to prevent the spread of COVID-19."It doesn't require that a mask mandate must include a parental opt-out at all," Cooper said in an oral ruling last Friday.because of the virus resurgence, and they faced possibly having their salaries withheld. The Biden administration had promised federal funds for any district that lost money for requiring masks.DeSantis spokeswoman Taryn Fenske said in a statement over last week's ruling:The delta variant caused the virus to resurge in the state over the summer with record highs for new cases.