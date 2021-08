© Carlo Allegri



"might be attributed to higher effectiveness of masks among adults, who are at higher risk for SARS-CoV-2 infection but might also result from differences in mask-wearing behavior among students in schools with optional requirements."

"I mean, you've got to wonder, where are your priorities that you're so obsessed with this issue and so obsessed with taking away parents' rights? And you're letting Afghanistan burn, our border burn, and so many other things in our country fall to pieces."

The study's publication simultaneously vindicates Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has been a vocal opponent of the policy due to its lack of scientific evidence.When analyzing more than 90,000 elementary school students in 169 Georgia schools from Nov. 16 to Dec. 11 last year, the study found thatAccording to the CDC, thisMoreover, as New York Magazine noted, "Children are less likely to have severe disease from SARS-CoV-2, and when infected less likely to be symptomatic, which correlates with lower contagiousness . Those facts alone may account for part of the reason why the Georgia study found no clear benefit for a masking requirement for kids in schools."Following DeSantis signing an executive order last month prohibiting the forced masking of children in Florida schools," as it relates to prohibiting mask mandates.Cardona later echoed the president's statements, saying that states like Florida "are needlessly placing students, families, and educators at risk."In response to the attacks,for its obsession with using the powers of the federal government to forcibly mask children. The governor asked: