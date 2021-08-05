© Reuters / Pool

three out of four cases of the much-hyped Delta variant were in vaccinated individuals

National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins has hastily walked back a call for parents of unvaccinated kids to wear masks even at home after massive backlash on social media demanding evidence for the practice.After Collins' Tuesday morning appearance on CNN's New Day was widely shredded on social media, the NIH directorHe wasn't claiming parents needed to wear masks around their offspring at home,While Collins insisted he had "garbled" the initial message,to some parents. "I know that's uncomfortable"Parents of unvaccinated kids should be thoughtful about this and the recommendation is to wear masks there as well."The NIH director's initial statement had triggered a cascade of eyerolls as viewers wondered why they should wear masks in their own homes, around their own children.Collins' latest revision didn't go over well either, somehowOthers chided Collins and his fellow health authorities forSeveral told Collins that he had gotten his facts right the first time regarding the need to wear a mask around the unvaccinated, if the government's recent guidance was any indication.Indeed,Local officials in Miami and Miami-Dade County in Florida called for mandatory mask orders that would extend inside the home, while Broward County (also in Florida) also adopted (and later rescinded) a mask mandate extending into the home.