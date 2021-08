© REUTERS/Gary Cameron



Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) says he regrets signing a ban on mask mandates in schools as he asks the state legislature to reverse the decision."Well, I signed it at the time because our cases were at a very low point. I knew it'd be overridden by the legislature if I didn't sign it ... I already eliminated our statewide mask mandate," Hutchinson said in a press conference on Tuesday.Everything has changed now. And yes,he added.He says he still supports a statewide ban on a mask mandate because adults have the option of becoming vaccinated but children do not."Local school districts are all different across the state and they have different opinions on this and they reflect different wishes of parents and their constituents," Hutchinson said.and they should have more options to make sure that their school is a safe environment during a very challenging time for education.""My issue is it's real close that we would even have the majority right now," state Senate President Jimmy Hickey (R) said.Hutchinson's call comes as the state is flooded with coronavirus cases and