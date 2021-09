© Carline Jean / South Florida/Sun Sentinel



If you're not vaccinated for COVID-19, you can forget about moving into any of eight apartment complexes in Broward and Miami-Dade counties owned by Santiago A. Alvarez and his family.And if you're still unvaccinated when it comes time to renew your lease, you'll have to find someplace else to live.They'll be required to produce documentation that they've received at least an initial vaccine dose.The policy, which took effect Aug. 15, could set Alvarez's company on a collision course with Gov. Ron DeSantis' vaccine passport ban , which prohibits businesses from requiring that customers be vaccinated."We have to be concerned about our tenants and our employees," Alvarez said in an interview. "All of these are private properties. We're just trying to keep people safe and healthy. It's going to cost us money, but we're very firm on that."Alvarez said 12 to 15 of his tenants, most of whom lived at his properties in Hialeah, have died of COVID-19 and a larger number have gotten sick. "We don't want that happening to [any more of] our tenants," he said.In Broward County, Alvarez owns three complexes in Lauderhill — Royal Palms at Lauderhill and Inverrary Village on Northwest 56th Avenue, just south of West Oakland Park Boulevard, and Parkwest Apartments on Northwest 46th Avenue.Outside of Royal Palms at Lauderhill, tenants voiced differing opinions about the policy. "I think people should get the shot," said a young woman who declined to give her name."Our counsel thinks that would be a violation of the vaccine passport ban," Pushaw said in an email.Whether Alvarez's policy stands up to scrutiny from a legal or public health perspective figures to be a subject of debate.Alvarez's attorney, Juan C. Zorrilla of the Fort Lauderdale-based firm Fowler White Burnett, recently responded to a letter from a tenant's attorney by asserting that the policy does not violate DeSantis' executive order banning vaccine passports, nor does it violate laws barring discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, disability, familial status or religion.Dawn Meyers, a partner with the government and regulatory team at Miami-based Berger Singerman, says the court system will likely have to decide whether residency can be equated with a "good" or a "service.""I suspect the governor would view it as a violation of his prohibition, but that may end up needing a judicial determination," she said.But Brian Korte, a West Palm Beach-based eviction defense attorney who was alerted to Alvarez's policy by a tenant, said the policyKorte said Alvarez's policy reminds him of businesses that refused to serve gay men in the 1980s and early 1990s because they suspected all could be carrying HIV/AIDS.Alvarez, asked whether he was aware that he might be fined over his policy, pointed to a recent federal court injunction prohibiting the state from fining Norwegian Cruise Line for requiring passengers to show proof of vaccination . The injunction will remain in effect while Norwegian pursues its lawsuit challenging the passport ban, though DeSantis is seeking to have it overturned.Setting aside the question of whether Alvarez's policy will be upheld in court, experts are divided over the question of whether it serves the broader interest of protecting public health."Where does it end?" Korte said. "Where will non-vaccinated people live? A slum?"David Dworkin, president and CEO of the National Housing Conference, a nonprofit organization that promotes affordable housing, said Alvarez's policy is the first — and hopefully the last — of its kind that he's heard about."When requiring vaccinations for employment, there's a broad agreement that it serves the health and safety of workers," Dworkin said.A more effective tool, Dworkin said, would be to strictly enforce masking and social distancing in common areas of apartment complexes. Threatening people's homes, he said, "seems just cruel and ineffective."Alvarez said masks are required in common areas at his properties.An official of the National Multifamily Housing Council , a trade organization of large- and mid-sized apartment complex owners, said they know of no other large landlord with a similar policy.Still, Paula Cino, the council's vice president for construction, development and land-use policy, disputed the notion that Alvarez's vaccine requirement runs counter to goals of eviction moratoriums."I don't see it that way. I would go the other way, from our perspective," she said. "If a housing environment could lead to infection risk, it makes sense for providers to take steps to mitigate that risk."Ultimately, she said, landlords must decide whether a vaccine requirement makes sense for them and their residents, as long as whatever policy they choose is "evenly applied" and does not violate fair housing laws.State Rep. Anna Eskamani, an Orlando area Democrat known for supporting policies aimed at helping low-income Floridians, said landlords considering vaccine mandates should provide a reasonable amount of time for existing tenants to get vaccinated and ensure potential tenants can get access to vaccines.Windows at the leasing office of Alvarez's Inverrary Village property display COVID-19 fact sheets as well as locations where tenants can get vaccinated."Not all vaccine hesitancy is politically motivated," Eskamani said in an emailed statement. "It can also be based on lack of information and a distrust of medical institutions, which we need to find ways to combat, together."Attorney Dawn Meyers points out that Alvarez's policy "is not an eviction" because "there is a route for people to stay in their homes."Meyers added, "Keep in mind that there are multiple goals and priorities at play, and preventing the spread of COVID versus permitting unvaccinated people to lease apartments in specific complexes seems, at least to the owner of these complexes, to be an easy call."Ron Hurtibise covers business and consumer issues for the South Florida Sun Sentinel. He can be reached by phone at 954-356-4071, by email at rhurtibise@sunsentinel.com or on Twitter @ronhurtibise.