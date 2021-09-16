© Dan Kitwood/Getty Images



Low-income parents and those on universal credit are resorting to using food banks as a result of the high costs of childcare, according to a landmark UK survey shared with the Guardian.As MPs debated the cost and availability of childcare in parliament on Monday, and echoed parents' call for an independent review, more evidence emerged that such families are struggling to cope with childcare fees.Of those polled,, with 1% of respondents who made more than that figure also having to rely on charity.Households that made less than £20,000Iona Hanrahan, a 38-year-old single mother from Newark, Nottinghamshire, got into debt after the birth of her second child.as she received no financial support for her four-year-old and two-year-old. Both have been in childcare since they were six months old."With being self employed and having a fluctuating income I had to close my claim because I was having to pay my childcare upfront with no guarantee of receiving anything back from UC," she said."I did my best to work myself out of having to claim benefits - something I had done very reluctantly butExperts have pointed to the survey as further evidence thatwill push more families, and particularly women, further into poverty and away from the workforce."The spiralling cost of childcare is hitting the poorest women hardest," said Mary-Ann Stephenson, director of the Women's Budget Group. "Too many women with more than one child find that. These women, and their children, are already being pushed into poverty by the cost of childcare. The £20 cut to universal credit will only make things worse."The survey asked more than 20,000 working parents and was distributed by more than a dozen organisations. It also revealed those on the lowest incomesSingle parents were also among those hit hardest by costs -"Without suitable and affordable provision, single parents are locked out of the workforce or trapped in low paid roles and experience the disadvantage this brings," said Victoria Benson, Gingerbread chief executive."Affordable, quality childcare is essential for all parents but even more important for parents who are going it alone.We need to see better support given to single parents to access and pay for childcare. Without it we will see a two-tier society, with single parents firmly at the bottom."Speaking during the Commons debate on the affordability of childcare on Monday afternoon, Labour MP Catherine McKinnell called on the government to begin an independent review, granting a clear vision to support the underpaid and undervalued workforce in early years education.She said: "Parents shouldn't have to be left having to choose between their child and their career due to lack of affordable childcare, and women shouldn't be forced to retreat back into the home because the sums just don't add up."The survey, which revealed that the vast majority of parents think childcare in the UK is too expensive and the government is not doing enough to help, was produced and distributed by Mumsnet, Pregnant Then Screwed, the TUC, the Fawcett Society, the Women's Budget Group, Gingerbread, Working Families, the Fatherhood Institute and Maternity Action, Music Football Fatherhood, Mother Pukka, Tova Leigh, Black Mums Upfront, the Young Women's Trust, and Cathy Reay (That Single Mum). The data, which was not weighted, was collected from 20,046 parents in the UK with at least one child aged 18 or under, carried out between 20 July and 31 August 2021 - 97% of respondents were women.