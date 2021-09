"My job as president is to protect all Americans. So tonight, I'm announcing that the Department of Labor is developing an emergency rule to require all employers with 100 or more employees that together employ over 80 million workers to ensure their workforces are fully vaccinated or show a negative test at least once a week.



"The bottom line — we're going to protect vaccinated workers from unvaccinated coworkers."

"There's more public criticism of ordinary people taking ivermectin than there is of planet-dominating power structures driving humanity to Armageddon."

About the Author:

Matt Agorist is an honorably discharged veteran of the USMC and former intelligence operator directly tasked by the NSA. This prior experience gives him unique insight into the world of government corruption and the American police state. Agorist has been an independent journalist for over a decade and has been featured on mainstream networks around the world. Agorist is also the Editor at Large at the Free Thought Project. Follow @MattAgorist on Twitter, Steemit, and now on Minds.

On Thursday, the United States made a giant leap forward into a despotic and fascist future in which the government owns our bodies and can force us to do whatever they please. Thanks to the massive propaganda campaign waged by the mainstream media, half of Americans likely agree with it.Mein Führer President Joe Biden said on ThursdayBiden continued:Biden completely disregarded the fact thatHe alsothe government has ostensibly set up to prevent tyrants like him from making such broad and overreaching dictates.It's no wonder that #IwillNOTComply and #MassNonCompliance began trending immediately after the dictator on high delivered this chilling speech. In fact, they continued to trend into Friday morningSimply put,— including what they choose to eat, inject, or otherwise consume — that other individuals, groups, and governments may not violate. Biden's mandate violates this most sacred of rights and it must be resisted en masse.While multiple independent journalists and alternative news outlets have denounced this mandate for the fascism that it is, thethe unilateral decision to force Americans to undergo a medical procedure against their willInstead of calling out the president for his illegal and unconstitutional decree, CNN took demonizing those who actually did call him out for it.Thanks to the way the media has been reporting on COVID-19 for the last 19 months, a pandemic and the responses, treatments, and reactions to it have been completely politicized into divisive nonsense. This has led to the viral spread of disinformation across all parties andOne example is that instead of objectively looking in to the potential of ivermectin to possible treat or prevent covid, the mainstream media went on the offensive, launching a monumental campaign of misinformation, leading their viewers to believe it is solely used as a "horse dewormer." No one here is claiming to know the efficacy of ivermectinIvermectin is safer than aspirin and if someone wants to talk to their doctor about taking it — whether or not it will help them — it is of no consequence to anyone else.The concerted effort in the mainstream to wage a campaign of disinformation came to a head this week asInstead of fact checking these outlets, the establishment media doubled down on it, claiming that at least one or two people may have gone to the hospital for an Ivermectin overdose, so therefore, it is plausible that ERs were overrun.We have to ask ourselvesthat creates a multi-billion dollar windfall for a pharmaceutical industry with a literal criminal past? Has COVID driven everyone mad? Does the 0.009 chance that we face from dying from this disease trump all rights, liberties and logic? It sure seems like it. As Australian independent journalist Caitlin Johnstone recently pointed out in a powerful op-ed:Given the insanely partisan nature of the pandemic, one cannot help but wonder what would have happened if Trump — who began 'operation warp speed' to fast track the vaccine — would have beaten Biden. It is indeed likely, that Trump would be pushing the same mandates and the GOP supporting the demonization of those who advocate medical freedom.After all,was a creation of the left, yet now, the only "choice" one has in regard to their own body appears to be abortion. According to the new left,when it comes to taking a vaccine with a diminishing rate of efficacy for a disease with a 0.009 mortality rate.It was just last year that the left was saying they were not taking any vaccines that were rushed to market "by Orange Man bad." But once Biden became the teleprompter reader, all that changed.This is not the fault of Biden or Trump or even Obama or Bush. They are all tyrants who do what tyrants do — usurp and maintain power.as a bipartisan push continued to create and expand a more powerful executive and remaining silent while it happens in front of us.As long as the tyranny benefitted "one side" the "other side" supported it. This has gone back and forth for decades now and we are finally seeing the inevitable result.After the tragic attacks on September 11, 2001, the U.S. government declared a state of emergency. That order granted the Office of the President broad discretionary powers over the military, powers that the President normally does not have. It also gives the ExecutiveSince that September day,Under thenational emergencies expire after a year, unless the president renews them by notifying Congress. Since George W. Bush declared a national emergency on September 14, 2001, every president after him has extended it.Because Americans have such short memories, we are once again yielding our freedom for the perception of safety. And, just like the government has done since 9/11, they will hold on to those freedoms and refuse to give them back. This has to stop.If we keep being so divided that we relinquish freedoms just to achieve a perceived "win" over the other team, eventually, there will be no more freedoms to give up. We are closer to that point now than ever.