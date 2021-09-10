Two were in the water while another was further up the beach, in huge pools of their own blood.Bloodbath scenes unfolded at a Scots beach where three whales tragically passed away.Upsetting images shared with the Daily Record show the three mammals, believed to be Sowerby's beaked whales, washed up on Sandhead Bay in Dumfries and Galloway on Tuesday.Two were in the water while another was further up the beach, in huge pools of their own blood.Local dog walkers rushed to their aid and called emergency services at around 7.30am.But it was too late for the marine creatures, that died a short time later.Local Jim Haugh, 50, was walking his three cocker spaniels along a nearby storm wall with his wife, Jacqueline, 52, when he spotted something strange on the shoreline.Personal trainer Jim told the Record: "I noticed something flapping and went down for a closer look.After calling coastguard and marine life rescue crews Jim put an appeal out on social media before he and Jacqueline raced home to get buckets.Soon after around 30 locals swooped on the shoreline in a desperate bid to keep the animals alive by pouring water.But their heroic efforts were all in vain as each of the whales passed away by the time emergency crews arrived on the scene, too heavy for locals to try to lift back into the water."It was a real effort from everyone but nothing else could be done," a deflated Jim added.