The head of Russia's space command has offered to sit down with billionaire tycoon Elon Musk, the founder of American rocket firm SpaceX, to discuss efforts to explore the universe and whether there's life on other planets.Speaking to CNN as part of his first interview with Western media, Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin said the South Africa-born entrepreneur was an example of how wealthy people should invest in important causes.The space agency chief went on to say that Musk, who made his fortune through the online payment service PayPal before acquiring electric car firm Tesla and founding SpaceX,"I've already set the tea kettle on heat," he added.Responding to Rogozin's offer on Twitter, Musk said "thanks" and asked, "what is your favorite tea?" The Russian space chief replied that they could "start with my grandmother's favorite" blend, posting a picture of a box of 'Three Friendly Elephants' loose leaf tea., which SpaceX has pioneered. At the time, he said he would gladly meet the serial investor for a private sit-down if he ever came to Russia, butRogozin has previously hit out at American officials for purportedly undermining the terms of their co-operation with Russia in space.he said were critical to Moscow's program, including even the institute that houses the mission control center for the International Space Station. The measures,