"more important than anything else such as river improvement, afforestation for erosion control, dike maintenance and tide embankment projects. Disastrous weather is getting ever more pronounced worldwide and our country is also lying vulnerable to its danger."

"These so-called 'volunteer' mobilizations of people to work in mines, farms, or construction sites involve backbreaking labor under extremely harsh and dangerous conditions for long periods of time with little or no pay."

"further tightening the nationwide epidemic prevention, given the further worsening worldwide health crisis."

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called on officials tocaused by climate change, state media reported on Friday.Kim led a politburo meeting of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea on Thursday, state-run Korean Central News Agency reported.At the meeting, Kim said that protecting against the effects of climate change wasNorth Korea has seen its crops severely impacted by a series of typhoons over the past two summers as well as a heatwave and drought this year. In June,The United Nations estimated in July thatand warned that the country could face a "harsh lean period" between August and October.At the meeting,North Korea regularly compels citizens including prisoners, soldiers and students to contribute forced labor to large-scale public projects, experts say. A 2020 report from the U.S. State Department called forced labor a "pillar of the [North Korean] economic system." The practice has been increasingly used to shore up North Korea's flagging economy during the COVID-19 pandemic, New York-based Human Rights Watch wrote this week.Lina Yoon, an HRW senior researcher, wrote in an article on Thursday:Kim also warned of continued dangers from COVID-19, calling foran assertion that analysts outside of the country doubt. Pyongyang took early and extreme measures to prevent an outbreak, includingDespite the significant economic fallout from the pandemic,offered by global sharing facility COVAX, according to UNICEF. Pyongyang requested that the vaccines instead be redirected to countries facing serious outbreaks.according to a July presentation by South Korea's Institute of National Security Strategy, a think tank connected to the country's spy agency.