controlling the frequency of light pulses gave them the most precise control

over gene activity

New research from North Carolina State University demonstrates that-- and has applications in the biotechnology sector."The fundamental idea here is that," says Albert Keung, corresponding author of a paper on the work and an assistant professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering at NC State. "So, rather than a signal simply being present or absent,."For this study,Here's how that works. A region of the gene called the promoter is responsible for controlling the gene's activity. In the modified yeast cells, a specific protein binds to the promoter region of the gene. When researchers shine blue light on that protein, it becomes receptive to a second protein. When the second protein binds to the first protein, the gene becomes active. And that's easy to detect, since the activated gene produces proteins that glow in the dark.Each light pattern differed in terms of the intensity of the light, how long each pulse of light was, and how frequently the pulses occurred. The researchers then mapped out the amount of fluorescent protein that the cells produced in response to each light pattern.People talk about genes being turned on or off, but. If a given light pattern led to the production of a lot of fluorescent protein, that means the light pattern made the gene very active. If the light pattern led to the production of just a little fluorescent protein, that means the pattern only triggered mild activity of the gene."We found that," says Jessica Lee, first author of the paper and a recent Ph.D. graduate from NC State. "The big surprise, to us, was thatThe researchers found that all three light pattern variables --"We also used the experimental data here to develop a computational model that helped us better understand why different patterns produce different levels of gene activity," says Leandra Caywood, co-author of the paper and a Ph.D. student at NC State."For example,," Caywood says. "Using the model, we were able to determine that this is happening because the proteins can't separate and come back together quickly enough to respond to every pulse. Basically,. Understanding these sorts of dynamics is very useful for helping us figure out how to better control gene activity using these signals.""Our finding is relevant for cells that respond to light, such as those found in leaves," Keung says. "But it also tells us that genes are responsive to signal patterns, which."Here's what that might look like in practice. A cell may receive a chemical signal. The presence of the chemical can't be patterned -- it's either present or it is not. However, the cell can respond to the presence of the chemical by creating a patterned signal for the target gene. The cell does this by controlling the rate at which the protein that binds to the promoter region enters and exits the nucleus of the cell.In a separate set of experiments, the researchers found that genes were also able to filter out some signals. The mechanics of this are both straightforward and mysterious. The researchers could tell that when a second protein attached to the promoter region of the gene, some frequencies of light pulses did not trigger the production of fluorescent proteins. In short,the second protein accomplishes that.The researchers alsoFor example, you could attach proteins to the promoter region that"One additional contribution of this work is that we've determined we can communicate about 1.71 bits worth of information through the promoter region of a gene with just one protein attachment," Lee says. "In practical terms that means that the gene, without a complex network of protein attachments,. Previous work had set that baseline at 1.55 bits, so this study advances our understanding of what's possible here. It's a foundation we can build on."The researchers say this work enables future studies that advance our understanding of the dynamics of cell behavior and gene expression.In the nearer term, the researchers say there are practical applications for the work in the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors."In biomanufacturing, you often want to manage both the growth of cells and the rate at which those cells are producing specific proteins," Lee says. "Our work here can help manufacturers fine-tune and control both of those variables."The work was done with support from the National Science Foundation, under Emerging Frontiers in Research and Innovation grant 1830910; and from the National Institutes of Health, under grant 5T32GM133366.