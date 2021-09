A former Disney artist, who wished to remain anonymous, joined Glenn Beck on the radio program to describe why he recently took action against his former employer by creating the viral video called, " It's a Woke World After All ," on the YouTube channel PolitiZoid "I'm tired of watching my country go down the drain. It's time to do something," he told Glenn.Watch the video clip below to see highlights from the PolitiZoid parody and catch more of the conversation: