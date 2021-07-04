The fireworks show on Wednesday, which was limited to staff members, was the first time the park had its usual nightly event since the start of the pandemic.
Insider reported on the story and said that it was part of Disney trying to be "a more welcoming place for all visitors."
"The world is changing, and we will change with it, and continue to be a source of joy and inspiration for all the world," said Disney Parks chairman Josh D'Amaro earlier this year.
Comment: And not for the better.
I'm not sure if Disney is now welcoming non-human creatures or extraterrestrials that fit outside the reality of dichotomous sex, but I would be remiss if I didn't point out that the old greeting scientifically, philosophically, and practically described every member of the human race who ever was, is, or will be.
I'm not sure how it could possibly get more inclusive than that, but I'm sure the Mouse House will let us know!