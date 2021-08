© Jason Leung/Unsplash



Damien Grant is a business owner based in Auckland. He writes from a libertarian perspective and is a member of the Taxpayers' Union but not of any political party.

While we are focused on one crisis , another looms off-stage, waiting patiently for her opportunity to shine.How long we will need to wait for the final aria I can't and won't predict, but to place our current peril into perspective, I'd like to take you for a trip down a memory-holed lane. Back to December 5, 1996. For reference, the Nasdaq on that day was 1287.Alan Greenspan, then chairman of the US Federal Reserve, gave his now-famous speech, posing the question: "How do we know when irrational exuberance has unduly escalated asset values?"It was an odd question, given that the exuberance was fuelled by the Fed chairman himself. For several years, Greenspan had been running interest rates around 4 per cent, while inflation hovered just below 3. This was well below the historical norm and was driving punters into increasingly speculative investments.with the enthusiasm my labrador has for leftover bacon.Anything with a tangential link to the internet was drawing in cash, andRelevant to our current economic settings was that the Federal Reserve raised interest rates in late 1999, and some economists believe this was the trigger that precipitated the crash.In hindsight, Pets.com and many of the other narrative- rather than profit-driven firms were always doomed to collapse, but something had to be the slap to bring mass hysteria to a close.One contemporary and highly regarded economic writer, James Grant , wrote in his 1996 book The Trouble with Prosperity : "Predictably, the risks to saving are the greatest just when they appear to be the smallest.The trouble with permabears such as Grant is that they predict more recessions than occur . I am in that category. By nature and inclination, I am constantly looking for and finding evidence of the upcoming economic collapse.So, bare this in mind as I outline why I think we are charging headlong towards an economic catastrophe that will make this pandemic seem like a runny nose.Let's start withCurrently, rates are lower than inflation ; a dangerous inflection point.. The NXZ50 has exploded from its post-GFC slump of 2500 to over 13,000 today.During these economically unremarkable 13 years, our GDP hasn't even doubled. extreme acceleration in property prices as Boomers facing retirement are throwing their saving at anything that promises a return.The most terrifying data maintained by the Reserve Bank, other than the transcripts of Adrian Orr's speeches, is our level of household debt to disposable income , and the cost of servicing that debt.Just before the GFC,Tamara Voninski TVZWhen rates rise, there is going to be some severe economic heartburn as servicing costs quickly consume household budgets.According to our central bank, this nowWe are taking on higher level of debts thanks to the massive loans required to enter the housing market.The reason all of this continues to work is that the cost of servicing these freighting levels is falling. We are taking on more debt and, at least in interest, it is costing less to do so thanks to near-zero interest rates.When rates rise, there is going to be some severe economic heartburn as servicing costs quickly consume household budgets. Even respectable households will face a choice between meeting the mortgage payments and maintaining Ethan and Jemima in their private schools.This cannot continue. It will not continue. The only path forward is a massive economic crash, decades of stagnation or a surge of economic growth - and we are not growing our economy sitting at home eating the last of the bread weeks before its expiry date.