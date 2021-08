© NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory



WEAK IMPACT

SOLAR TSUNAMI AND CME

SOLAR RADIO BURST

As predicted,, lifting the solar wind speed by less than 50 km/s. Nevertheless, the CME's arrivalexplosion described below. movie . The flare, however, was not the main attraction.Watch the shadowy wave ripple across the sun in this false-color ultraviolet movie from NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory:The expanding circular shadow, halfway around the sun, the tsunami was traveling faster than 110,000 mph.The storm cloud appears to be heading for Earth, albeit somewhat off center.NOAA analysts are looking at the CME now, using computer models to determine its arrival time. Our guess: Aug. 30th. Stay tuned. Aurora alerts: SMS Text When sunspot AR2659 exploded yesterday, shortwave loudspeakers on the dayside of Earth erupted with static. "It was a solar radio burst," reports Thomas Ashcraft, who recorded the sounds from his observatory in rural New Mexico. Click to listen: Here Take another look at the "solar tsunami," above.Ham radio operators, military radar installations, and radio astronomers have been picking up these sounds since the 1940s. You can do it yourself from your own backyard "As I write, the sun just produced another very strong radio burst, which really packed a punch on my spectrograph!" says Ashcraft. In other words, stay tuned for more...