© Svetlana Serdiukova/Getty Images



A decision by Taiwan authorities to euthanise 154 cats found in an attempted smuggling operation has sparked outcry and calls to change laws and increase penalties.on Thursday about 40 nautical miles off the coast of Kaohsiung, on Taiwan's southern tip. After Covid screening, officials boarded the fishing boat the following day and, including Russian Blue, Ragdoll, Persian American Shorthair, and British Shorthair breeds.The animals were estimated to have a value of $10m New Taiwan DollarsGovernment officials said they made the decision to euthanise all the cats as their origin was unknown and they posed a biosecurity risk, but the drastic measure prompted an outpouring of grief and anger among Taiwanese people and animal rights groups."Does Taiwan have no quarantine capability? Do Taiwanese kill innocent cats like this?" said one commenter."It is so sad the cats has to die, but in order to protect the country this is the right thing to do."Taiwan has a high rate of pet ownership and a booming industry around caring for them, including accessories like prams and services like pet psychics. The news of the 154 cats, which lead many local outlets' "most-read" lists, was also accompanied by photos of the cages all lined up in a government facility, and some close up images of kittens, prior to their destruction.The outcry prompted a public statement from Taiwan's president, Tsai Ing-wen, who herself owns two cats which are frequently shown in her social media posts.Tsai said she was saddened by the event, but blamed the deaths on the smugglers and urged the public to understand the need to prevent the inadvertent importation of diseases in smuggled animals. However she alsoMuch of the anger was directed at the smugglers, while some commenters questioned the ferocity of the outcry over pet cats compared to the culling of other species for biosecurity reasons. Others urged people to learn from the incident and adopt their pets instead of seeking out prestigious breeds.A local NGO,and criticised the quick decision to euthanise."Animals are innocent. There are rules about border regulations, but they can actually check whether animals are sick or not," a spokesman said."I understands the importance of laws and regulations for the domestic ecology, but... I hope that the law can be amended and treat these lives in a more humane way."Chen Chi-chung, head of the government's agriculture council, stood by the decision and took full responsibility."Even after quarantine, these cats could still carry ... diseases due to the long latency periods of viruses, which could pose a major threat to pets and farm animals in Taiwan," Chen said, according to the Taipei Times.Chen said they were working with the Ministry of Justice to increase penalties for animal smuggling, flagging an increase of fines for selling animals from unknown sources to at least $3m.Wu Hung, executive director of the Environment and Animal Society of Taiwan, called for the government to increase investigative powers for animal protection entities, which could take over a case like this from the coast guard."The coast guard don't understand the animal trade," Wu said, adding that he thought it was the wrong decision to immediately euthanise the cats."There's room to investigate more, to try and understand who are the buyers downstream, so they can understand the whole network," he said."This is just a tip of the iceberg...of the whole volume of smuggled animals."