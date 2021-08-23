Puppet Masters
Indonesia ex-minister sentenced for 12 years over Covid aid fraud
WION
Mon, 23 Aug 2021 06:12 UTC
The sentence was handed to Juliari Batubara, the minister by a court in Jakarta. Batubara was arrested in December. A sting operation had turned up suitcases, backpacks and envelopes stuffed with cash.
"The court sentences the defendant to 12 years in prison and orders him to pay 500 million rupiah ($35,000) in fines or serve six more months in prison," presiding judge Muhammad Damis told the hearing, which was held virtually for virus safety reasons.
The former politician was also ordered to pay the equivalent of about $1 million in restitution, or face an additional two years in prison, the court said.
Batubara would take cash from two contractors hired to supply basic food packages for Indonesians hit hard by the health crisis, the court heard earlier.
President Joko Widodo vowed not to protect corrupt officials in the wake of Batubara's arrest and described the stolen funds as "the people's money".
Graft remains a big problem in Indonesia, where politicians are widely seen as among the most corrupt.
Comment: Ponerized politicians everywhere are taking advantage of the manufactured crisis to line their own pockets; if only all of them were subject to the same justice:
- Profiteering & cronyism: UK gov spent £122 MILLION on dodgy contract for PPE hospital gowns that it never used
- Ireland paid millions for faulty ventilators that it never used
- UK's £37 BILLION Test and Trace system provided 'NO clear impact' on coronavirus, damning new report reveals
- The Truth Perspective: Introducing Political Ponerology, plus some odds and ends
- MindMatters: Interview with Rod Dreher: How to Survive the Coming Soft Totalitarianism
The ultimate tyranny in a society is not control by martial law. It is control by the psychological manipulation of consciousness, through which reality is defined so that those who exist within it do not even realize that they are in prison. They do not even realize that there is something outside of where they exist.
