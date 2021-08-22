Chart state trends USA

Comparison of US state trends
Some of the U.S. states which have been experiencing a Delta surge appear to have peaked. The chart above shows that Missouri has not seen sustained growth in daily reported infections since August 4th, Arkansas since August 7th, and Louisiana and Florida since August 13th.

Since none of these states imposed new restrictions to try to combat the Delta variant, this demonstrates that a surge driven by the Delta variant, like those of previous variants, is self-limiting and, contrary to the predictions of the models, does not continue growing exponentially and infecting everyone not previously infected.

Not everyone is equally susceptible. Will the modellers now adjust their assumptions to the realities observed on the ground?