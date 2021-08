© Facebook/AP/Patrick Semansky



The man who claimed to be in possession of an explosive device by the Capitol Hill complex has surrendered to law enforcement after hours of negotiation.The Associated Press confirmed the update Thursday afternoon.sources familiar with the matter told AP . Washington, D.C., police had been investigating the "active bomb threat" and corresponding with the suspect to reach a "resolution" and deescalate the situation, Capitol Police chief Tom Manger said at a news conference Thursday.The man has since been identified asauthorities confirmed.Investigators on the scene had tried to ascertain whether the device in question was an operable explosive and whether the suspect was wielding a detonator. The man exchanged notes with the police from the inside of the truck to communicate, three anonymous sources told AP.Roseberry, who was taken into police custody around 2:30 p.m., was reportedly making "anti-government statements," NBC News justice correspondent Pete Williams reported Manger said earlier that Roseberry had been broadcasting himself on a livestream to share his thoughts. The man posted a video on Facebook depicting him holding a package that he admitted to be a bomb.a law enforcement official told CNN Roseberry's wife reportedly told NBC Washington assignment editor Tom Lynch that her husband had left North Carolina Wednesday for a "fishing trip." He was upset by the outcome of the 2020 Presidential election and cast a ballot for the first time in his life for former President Trump, she added.The wife also confided in Lynch in a phone conversation that her spouse hadwhich the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office and FBI agents reportedly found at the Roseberry residence in North Carolina.The FBI said in a statement obtained by CNN that it had deployed its Washington field office's National Capital Response Squad to address the threat. Police also reportedly sent snipers to the area.the Capitol Police tweeted before 10 a.m. "Please stay away from this area ... This is an active bomb threat investigation," the department said.Staffers working in the Jefferson and Madison Library of Congress buildings as well as the Cannon House building received alerts ordering them to evacuate due to the incident, CNN reported.where tourists are not allowed to visit now because of the pandemic, a spokesperson for the court told CNN.AP said.Congress is currently in recess for the summer and most legislators are not in their offices this week. The White House said it was monitoring the situation and that law enforcement would be updating them on the event.