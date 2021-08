© AFP/Eric Baradat

"used strikingly sophisticated social media tactics to build political momentum" and "make a public case that they're ready to lead a modern nation state after nearly 20 years of war."

"challenges the West's dominant image of the group as intolerant, vicious and bent on revenge, while staying within the evolving boundaries of taste"

"The tactics overall show such a high degree of skill that analysts believe at least one public relations firm is advising the Taliban."

"​​threading the needle regarding social media content policies" but "is not yet crossing the very distinct policy-violating lines that Trump crossed."

The Washington Post has come under fire after publishing an articleThe headline hails the Taliban's "sophisticated social media practices that rarely violate the rules." In the article , reporters Craig Timberg and Cristiano Lima wrote that the Taliban hasThe reporters also argue that the Taliban - who they described as "a group that espouses ancient" and "traditional moral codes" -such as Facebook and Twitter that- a tone that some found oddly sympathetic to the terrorist group, prompting some to accuse the newspaper of aiding those PR efforts. The Post continued:was the part where the paper suggests, citing experts, that the reason why former President Donald Trump is banned from Twitter and the Taliban is not - is because Trump broke the site's rules "against hate speech and inciting violence" whereas, technically, the "Taliban, by and large, does not."Online extremism expert Rita Katz told the newspaper that the Taliban isAnd after the article was published, Washington Post technology policy editor Mark Seibel tweeted it with the caption:Seibel was quickly hammered by questioned conservative columnist Rita Panahi, while writer Michael Quinn Sullivan wrote another person responded.North Carolina Congressman Dan Bishop - a Republican - reacted by referencing the Washington Post's tagline, 'Democracy Dies in Darkness'.