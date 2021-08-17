A prototype of a Russian military transport plane has crashed just outside Moscow, killing all three people on board, media reported on Tuesday. The Ilyushin Il-112V aircraft was undergoing a test flight to the Kubinka air base.The incident has been reported by the plane's developer United Aircraft Corporation, which has not confirmed the fatalities so far.The plane in question arrived in Moscow last week to participate in the Army 2021 exposition, an annual show of Russian military technology.