"Peak CNN is hearing a group of extremists chant 'Death to America' and still coming to the conclusion that 'they seem friendly,'" tweeted Tyler Cardon, CEO of the conservative Blaze Media. Meanwhile, Firstpost senior editor Sreemoy Talukdar argued that CNN was giving satirical websites the Babylon Bee and the Onion "a run for their money."

"Obviously I am dressed in a very different way to how I would normally dress to walk down the streets of Kabul," she said.

"There's definitely no plan in place to try to evacuate these people safely. The US is really barely able to keep a hold on the situation at the airport right now, let alone trying to extend some kind of corridor for people to leave through, so that is simply out of the question."

CNN Chief International Correspondent Clarissa Ward was ridiculed on social media for reporting thatReporting live on-air from outside of the United States' abandoned embassy in Kabul, CNN recorded a group of armed men in a truck with a Taliban flag, who chanted 'Allahu Akbar!' ('God is the greatest') while at least one of the group also appeared to be shouting "death to America!"Ward - who could be seen wearing a full, black Islamic head covering after the Taliban took over the city - told viewersShortly after Ward commented on the seemingly "friendly" group, she told the camera thatWhile some social media users objected to Ward's claim that the whole crowd was chanting "death to America!" since many were merely chanting "Allahu Akbar!" others simply ridiculed the report for her description of the ruthless militants.One user blasted CNN as a "disgrace" over the clip.Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas also weighed in, asking : "Is there an enemy of America for whom @CNN WON'T cheerlead? (In mandatory burkas, no less.)"Many others also noticed Ward's change of clothing, comparing her new conservative head-covering to her previous reports from Kabul, where her hair, neck, and ears could be seen.Asked whether those eligible to be evacuated from Kabul to the US could safely get there during the present time, Ward shook her head and said,