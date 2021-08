China's state media mocked the US troop withdrawal in Afghanistan, saying the Taliban's takeover of the country was "more smooth" than the presidential transfer of powers in the US.The opinion was tweeted out on August 15 by Hu Xijin, the editor-in-chief of the Global Times, a state-affiliated media outlet in China.Hu was referencing posts made on Weibo, the Chinese version of Twitter.The Taliban is now positioned to formally take hold of power in the country once again and declare it the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan following a complete withdrawal of American troops and the evacuation of US diplomats "What a joke. In Kabul today, the new government takeover was even more stable than when the US changed presidents," wrote a Weibo user named Chen Zhen.One user with the ID DiGuaXiongLaoLiu wrote : "The script should read like this from here on. Step one: Trump asks Biden to resign and take responsibility for Afghanistan. Step two, Biden refuses to resign, and states supporting Trump will say if Biden doesn't resign, they'll leave the US! Step three, two years later the US government dissolves itself and becomes the Ameri-Russian Government."