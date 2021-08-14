© AFP



"It is a very dark day in Afghanistan. Take care of yourself. It might require avoiding the news. We can & should bear witness. But it does not require self harm. Triggering PTSD symptoms or new trauma does not help Afghans."

With the Taliban on Kabul's doorstep and the US-backed Afghan government collapsing faster than a sandcastle in a tsunami,Jennifer Cafarella wrote to her colleagues on Thursday:Cafarella follows that with a list of helpful suggestions, such as- a reference to the 1975 collapse of the US-backed regime in South Vietnam.Why should anyone care what "Jenny" thinks? After all,In other words, one doesn't get much more emblematic of the transatlantic "national" security establishment, short of being an actual Pentagon employee.One might argue that she's an exception rather than the rule, but look around. Do you see any self-examination, much less contrition, from anyone involved in the 20-year fiasco that has been Afghanistan? No? Precisely. As the whole house of cards comes down, everyone's looking away.Thing is, they shouldn't. "Jenny" and her colleagues - the entire "security" establishment that came up with the notion of "humanitarian" wars, nation-building and perpetual war for the "end of history" that only resulted in a re-run of Vietnam - they shouldn't get the luxury of looking away.For one thing, because that was not an option for the countless people that their clever plans and brilliant ideas got killed, maimed, displaced or driven insane. For another, because if they don't watch in horror at what they wrought, they might - no, scratch that, they will - do it all over again, somewhere else.After all,Largely ignorant of how wars look up close - because they get the poor to fight them - and safely ensconced in their academic sinecures, they think of the world as a grand chessboard and themselves as moving the pawns.Perhaps the only way for them to learn would be to strap them into chairs, Clockwork Orange style, and make them watch the images coming out of Afghanistan, however "triggering" they might be. And they should thank their lucky stars the American empire doesn't believe in the practice of its British predecessor of shooting admirals pour encourager les autres:in the words of Zbigniew Brzezinski, an object lesson in letting vindictive immigrants craft US foreign policy.That mission should have ended in 2011, when Osama Bin Laden was tracked down in Pakistan and killed. Because of the greedy generals and "defense contractors" and "national security experts" like Jenny here, the pointless war dragged on for another decade instead.The Taliban are now within 30 miles of Kabul, and could take it tomorrow - or wait until September 11, just to twist the knife some more. The choice is theirs, and nothing the US military does is poised to make the slightest bit of difference.