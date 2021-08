© Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP



The second-in-command of the Chicago police force ignored a "sacred" ritual by skipping the playing of bagpipes during the final send-off for slain Officer Ella French - impatiently declaring, "We don't have 20 minutes for this s — ."First Deputy Police Superintendent Eric Carter enraged cops who gathered Saturday night to bid farewell to the late officer, the Chicago Sun-Times reported Former Police Superintendent Garry McCarthy called the bagpipes ritual for fallen officers "sacred" — and said it was "inexcusable" for Carter to skip it."There's always enough time. Let's put it that way. If we had to wait two or three days, I would have done it," McCarthy told the Sun-Times.Mayor Lori Lightfoot reportedly backed Carter's decision after initially insisting during a news conference that the reports about the second-in-command were false, according to Fox News Alderman Anthony Napolitano, a former firefighter and police officer, acknowledged that Carter was under major stress when French was killed and her partner seriously wounded — but said that's no excuse for his behavior."I hope it was just a miscalculation or something done in error. But the way that was presented, the way that looks, that is just terrible. You don't do that to your soldiers at all," he added.Police spokesman Don Terry said he had no comment when asked by the paper whether Superintendent David Brown agrees with the way Carter handled the situation.He said he only wanted to remind everyone "what an emotionally difficult and painful night that was — and continues to be — for everyone involved."The mayor's office declined to comment to the paper.French, 29, was fatally shot and her partner critically injured after they pulled a car over on the city's South Side on Saturday. Emonte Morgan, 21, and his 22-year-old brother Eric, both convicted felons , have been charged in the brazen attack.Emonte, who confessed to the cold-blooded slaying, was charged with first-degree murder , attempted first-degree murder, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. His brother was facing weapons and obstruction charges, prosecutors said.