



A tourist helicopter with 16 people on board plunged into a deep volcanic crater lake on the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia's far east on Thursday.Rescuers were searching in the lake for up to eight people missing, officials said, whileThe helicopterRussia's Emergencies Ministry said 13 tourists and three crew members were aboard the Mi-8 helicopter and eight people survived, according to the state RIA Novosti news agency.It saidThe Interfax news agency, however, cited officials as saying the helicopterInterfax initially quoted regional officials as saying that nine people, including two pilots, survived the crash, but later reported that only eight survivors were found while the search for the others is continuing.The varying numbers could not be immediately reconciled.The reportsThe helicopter reportedly is lying at a depth of about 100 meters in Kurile Lake, which is up to 316 metres deep with an area of 77 square kilometres.The area where the crash occurred can only be reached by helicopters and, the RIA Novosti reported.Several local emergency workers, including three divers, were conducting rescue efforts, it said.Kamchatka, the pristine peninsula which is home to numerous volcanoes is known for its rugged beauty and rich wildlife.The Kronotsky reserve, which has Russia's only geyser basin, is a major tourist attraction on Kamchatka and helicopters regularly carry tourists there.