© Reuters / Sandra Sanders



Australian authorities have announced Melbourne's lockdown will be extended by another week, with its 5 million people subject to the longer restrictions after 20 new Covid-19 cases were recorded.Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed the week-long extension of Melbourne's lockdown on Wednesday,- we need to get in front of this, just like we have done before," referring to the presence of the Delta strain of coronavirus responsible for the recent spike in infections.The 5 million Aussies living in Victoria's capital of Melbourne will be under a stay-at-home order for the next week, andThe lockdown extension comes after 20 infections were recorded, with. "There are too many cases the origins of which are not clear to us,Australians living in the wider state of Victoria, however, were able to return to a greater sense of normality on Monday. Some restrictions remain in force, including a ban on travel to the state's hotspot of Melbourne, except for permitted reasons, single-person visits to homes, as well as caps on outdoor gatherings.The demonstration led to the arrests of at least 15, with fines being issued to over a dozen others for violating health measures.Australia has registered just over 37,000 coronavirus infections since the outbreak of the pandemic, alongside 941 Covid-related fatalities.