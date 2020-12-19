Comment: For months now the British press has been gaslighting the population with the promise of 'Christmas'. Now, one week before, the psychopaths have decided to get their seasonal jollies by placing the country under even stricter lockdown than anything seen so far...
The PM was accused of 'inconsistency and confusion' after the extraordinary last-minute U-turn to put a third of England, including London and swathes of the home counties, into a brutal new 'Tier 4' from midnight.
The draconian bracket means non-essential shops being forced to shut, and travel restrictions including a 'stay at home' order for Christmas Day itself - even though Mr Johnson insisted just days ago that it would be 'inhuman' to axe five-day festive 'bubbles'.
Comment: It takes an inhuman one to know one.
The rest of England will not escape unscathed, with up to three households now only allowed to mix on Christmas Day rather than between December 23 and 27.
Wales has also announced it is going into a full lockdown from midnight and will follow suit by slashing bubbles to a single day. Nicola Sturgeon said at her own press conference tonight that a ban on cross-border travel is being upgraded, and the law will be changed to cut bubbles to one day.
Comment: 'Bubbles' apparently means 'the freedom to meet people from your wider social network'. What horrific mangling of the English language these psychopaths have managed in just one year.
She also said that mainland Scotland will be in its top 'Level 4' squeeze from Boxing Day - at which point around 28million people across all four UK nations will be under the toughest restrictions.
There was a wave of anger from MPs and families that the decision has come just six days before Christmas, when millions have already made plans, booked travel and bought food for reunions.
Comment: They did that on purpose. Whatever about other Western governments, which have generally tended to give people 'fair warning' of what's 'coming up ahead', the British government has throughout 2020 consistently misled Britons in the build-up to changes, then suddenly stunned everyone by doing the most extreme opposite of what they'd previously been hinting at. The British political psychopath is a particularly ruthless and vile creature.
A clearly uncomfortable Mr Johnson told the nation tonight that he had 'no alternative' but to act after being presented with compelling evidence only yesterday about the devastating spread of the new strain.
Although it does not appear to be any more deadly, it is believed to be much more contagious, accounting for an incredible 60 per cent of new cases in London over the past week.
Read the rest here.
Comment: Clever, aren't they? To introduce an even more totalitarian level in their lockdown scale ('Tier 4'), they introduced a "rampant new mutant strain of coronavirus" to justify it with.
And all this time, people have been policing each other in the belief that 'if we all just behave now, the nice govt man will let us celebrate Christmas in peace'...