Disaster authorities in India report over 400 villages in the state of Uttar Pradesh have been flooded after several rivers broke their banks.As of 09 August 2021, India's Disaster Management Division (DMD) said "Due to excess rainfall in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, excess water was released in River Chambal from District Dholpur, which led to flood like situation in Districts Jalaun and Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh on 06.08.2021 onwards."Since then heavy rain and swollen rivers have combined to affect other areas districts including Ballia, Budaun, Gonda, Etawah, Prayagraj and Baghpat among others.Flooding and heavy rain has destroyed 274 houses and severely damaged 722 others. Over 880 relief camps have been set up to house those needing to escape the flooding. As of 09 August 6,237 people had moved to the camps.Teams from the Indian Army and Air Force, along with State and National Disaster Response Forces, have rescued 536 people stranded in floods, as well as distribute relief supplies to isolated areas.India's Central Water Commission said rivers in 12 locations in the state were above the danger mark, including the Kwano, Yamuna, Betwa and the Ganges, which is above the danger mark in 5 locations.