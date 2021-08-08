© Abdullah Sahil/APAkhtar Mohammad Makoii in Herat and Luke Harding



© The Guardian

The Taliban have claimed a huge symbolic victory after their fighters seized a large city for the first time in northern Afghanistanin which they have captured five provincial capitals in just three days.Armed men swept into Kunduz on Sunday, a strategic city close to the border with Tajikistan and an important political and military hub. By mid-morning they controlled the city centre while pro-government forces retreated to the nearby airport. Residents fled as smoke from the city's burning market engulfed the sky.Videos posted by Taliban fighters showedtweeted the Taliban's spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, promising further advances.On Sunday, the Taliban also overwhelmed the provincial capital of Sar-e Pol and the city of Taloqan. Before"Taliban fighters are some 200 meters away," the official said.Of the five provincial capitals to have fallen since Friday, the northern city of Kunduz was by far the most significant gain for the Taliban. Previously, the insurgents entered the city in 2015 and again in 2016, but were unable to hold it either time.Kunduz was also the scene of the Taliban's surrender in 2001, when its northern army together with foreign fighters abandoned their weapons in the wake of the US-UK led invasion., prompted a precipitous collapse in security and a rampant Taliban offensive across the country."Kunduz provincial capital fell into the hands of Taliban at around 10am this morning," a local official said by phone. "Kunduz city has been under Taliban attack for the past two months. They intensified their attacks from several directions on the city on Friday. They totally captured it today."According to the official, the Taliban began their main attack at about 5am on Sunday afterincluding Jawsjan province. The Taliban captured Sheberghan, the provincial capital of Jawzjan province on Saturday. The city was a stronghold of the notorious Afghan warlord Abdul Rashid Dostum. On Friday, the Taliban overran the south-western financial hub of Zaranj.Several bodyguards of the local governor were killed when the compound was hit by mortars."since international forces began the last stage of their withdrawal in early May. The Taliban are now besieging more than a dozen more provincial capitals.Government forces withdrew on Sunday from Sar-e Pol, the capital of a northern province of the same name. Security forces along with the local police commander and governor retreated to an army post on the outskirts. By afternoon, this was under heavy Taliban fire. The insurgent group posted video claiming the situation inside the city was now back to normal."Sar-e Pol city fell to the Taliban this morning and now it's under Taliban control. They now have control over the wider Sar-e Pol province," a local said. "The local police commander and governor along with some forces have retreated to an army post in the outskirts of the city, which is also under Taliban attack now. We are now concerned about the situation of people in the city.""They [the Taliban] started their assault on the city last night. The attack came from several directions. They overran the provincial capital at around 9am this morning.he official said.With most US and other western soldiers now gone,"The Taliban was targeted by a B-52 in Sheberghan city, Jawzjan, at 6.30pm on Saturday. The terrorists have suffered heavy casualties as a result of a US air forces airstrike," said Fawad Aman, the deputy spokesman for the defence ministry.Local residents in Kunduz and Sar-e Pol saidin downtown areas and that many people had already fled.Latif, a resident, said: "The situation in Sar-e Pol city is devastating. There were heavy clashes overnight and in the morning we had a new ruler. They took over the city in the morning and are now freely riding on their motorbikes in the city. People are terrified. I can tell you thatIn Kunduz, residents said. One, Jamal, said: "The entire city of Kunduz is burning at this moment. Many shops caught fire and a shadow of panic and fear hangs over the city.Most families have one member remaining in their house to look after the properties."Fighting also continued elsewhere in Afghanistan as Taliban combatants advanced towards the provincial capital of Samangan on Sunday afternoon. Intense fighting was also under way in parts of the economically important western city of Herat on Saturday night.