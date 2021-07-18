© REUTERS/Abdul Khaliq Achakzai



Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that intense fighting in Afghanistan risks destabilizing neighboring nations in Central Asia, as American troops pull out of the country and the Taliban take yet more territory.Addressing a regional security conference on Friday, Moscow's top diplomat said that "the uncertainty of the development of the military-political situation in this country and around it has increased."he added.The foreign servicemen were allowed to enter "in line with the principles of humanity and good neighborliness," Tajik officials said at the time. US President Joe Biden has announced that all US forces, which previously operated alongside the units, will leave the country by the anniversary of the 2001 September 11 attacks this year.Last week, General Colonel Anatoly Sidorov, the Chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff for the Moscow-based Collective Security Treaty Organization's (CSTO) mutual defense pact, said that the Taliban would not be allowed to run riot in the region.in an effort to secure a ceasefire settlement in Afghanistan. Earlier this month, a contingent of the Islamist militants' political representatives met with officials in Moscow to discuss the future of the country.