Last month, Spain's Constitutional Court ruled that the strict lockdown order - issued by the central government during the first wave of the pandemic in 2020 - was also unconstitutional.

A controversial proposal that sought to make Covid-19 passports mandatory to visit all nightlife venues, floated by the government of Andalusia, has been shot down by the top court in Spain's southern coastal region.The High Court of Justice of Andalusia (TSJA) ruled on Friday against. Making health passports mandatory to visit indoor nightlife venues wasand in violation of citizens' privacy rights.The ill-fated plan was announced by the president of the regional government, Juanma Moreno, back on Monday. According to Moreno, an EU Digital Covid Certificate, a negative PCR test, or a negative antibody test would be required to visit any nightlife venue in Andalusia.While, according to Elias Bendodo, a senior aide to the presidency.Over the course of the pandemic, Spain has registered a total of 4.57 million cases of Covid-19 and nearly 82,000 deaths as of Friday. However, theas the country appears to have passed the peak of the more contagious Delta variant.