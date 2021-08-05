Earth Changes
Rare snowfall blankets swathes of Bolivia and Peru
Thu, 05 Aug 2021 10:05 UTC
Some locals threw snowballs in the town square in delight, while across town a soccer match was suspended amid the rare snowy conditions.
In Arequipa, Peru vehicles were left stranded after snow covered the landscape, blanketing roads into a sheet of ice.
The cold weather is expected to continue in Bolivia and Peru for the remainder of the week.
Comment: Elsewhere in South America recently: Cold wave brings rare snow to 13 Brazilian cities in the state of Rio Grande do Sul - Also to Northern Argentina and Uruguay
Fierce cold weather leaves Brazilian authorities scrambling to support homeless population