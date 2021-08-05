snow peru
In Potosi, Bolivia temperatures dripped below zero, providing the perfect climate for the downpour of snow.

Some locals threw snowballs in the town square in delight, while across town a soccer match was suspended amid the rare snowy conditions.

In Arequipa, Peru vehicles were left stranded after snow covered the landscape, blanketing roads into a sheet of ice.

The cold weather is expected to continue in Bolivia and Peru for the remainder of the week.


Source: Reuters