Equitable Dreams, Nightmarish Results

There would be no more of this struggling and striving against each other, no more jealousy, no more disappointment, no more fear of poverty! The State would take charge of us from the hour we were born until we died. . . . There would be no more hard work . . . no poor to pity, no rich to envy. . . nothing to think about except the glorious destiny (whatever that might be) of Humanity!

The Tyranny of the Majority

Waking Up to Life

This is Jerome's greatest insight: even if a society could miraculously create equal outcomes, the process of doing so would dehumanize the race.

