Recent decades in Britain have been warmer, wetter and sunnier than in the last century, with last year the third warmest on record, a report by climate scientists said on Thursday.The report points to how Britain's climate is already changing as experts warn that extreme weather events, such as floods, heatwaves and droughts, will increase across the world due to the effects of global warming.The State of the UK Climate report is based on observations of temperature, precipitation, sunshine and wind speed from the UK land weather station network managed by the Met Office."Our climate is changing and it is changing now and the science is clear that we will see more of it going into the future," Kenson told journalists.Britain is due to host the United Nations' Climate Change Conference COP26 in November, which is seen as a critical opportunity for countries to make more ambitious commitments to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 and keep the global average temperature rise to below 2 degrees Celsius this century, which was set under the Paris Agreement in 2015.The most recent decade (2011-2020) has been on average 0.5 degrees Celsius warmer than the 1981-2010 average and 1.1C warmer than 1961-1990.The annual report, published in The Royal Meteorological Society's International Journal of Climatology, was compiled by scientists at the UK's Met Office, the National Oceanography Centre, the University of Cambridge, the Woodland Trust and Poland's Poznan University of Life Sciences.