"We're in a kind of race between the slow and steady decline in CFCs, which take 50 to 100 years to go away, and climate change, which is causing polar vortex temperature extremes to become colder at a rapid pace.



"The increasingly cold temperatures, Salawitch continues, "create conditions that promote ozone depletion by CFCs. So, even though these compounds are slowly going away, Arctic ozone depletion is on the rise as the climate changes."

(some sort of solar minimum correlation is highly likely here-not that the researches dare touch the possibility that a natural phenomenon could be behind their findings).

"The air has been below minus 78 degrees Celsius, and this is the temperature which you need to form stratospheric clouds — and this is quite a complex process," said Nullis at a U.N. briefing in October, 2020.



"The ice in these clouds triggers a reaction which then can destroy the ozone. So, it's because of that that we are seeing the big ozone hole this year."

These findings also confirm what NASA has been saying for years — that

the upper atmosphere is cooling

The research argues that extremely low winter temperatures high in the atmosphere over the Arctic are becoming more frequent and more extreme because of climate patterns associated with global warming.In a perfect example of what George Orwell called Doublethink the AGW party is claiming that global 'warming' can also mean global 'cooling' — i.e. that your CO2 emissions (i.e. your existence) are responsible for ALL things climate;The paper goes on, stating that these extreme low temperatures are said to be causing reactions with the remaining ozone depleting chemicals and leading to greater ozone losses.The new study by UMD, the Alfred Wegener Institute's Helmholtz Centre for Polar and Marine Research, and the Finnish Meteorological Institute has been published in the journal Nature Communications.Ross Salawitch, professor in the UMD Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Science, the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, and the Earth System Science Interdisciplinary Center, said:New data from the study showedAccording to these scientists, the chlorine is normally non-reactive within the Arctic polar vortex butThe story is similar above the Antarctic, too.The European Union's Earth observation program announced at the end of 2020 thatClare Nullis, of the warm-mongering WMO, explains that the ozone hole begins to expand every August -at the start of the Antarctic spring- and reaches a peak around October.But these findings contradict the absurd consensus that global warming is causing the global cooling, and again they go against the so-called 'science' behind the international accord (the Montreal Protocol) devised to phase out those ozone-depleting substances (OSDs)-such as CFC and HCFC refrigerants .OSDs have been on the decline since their peak in 2000 (shown below), and the holes growing above the poles a full 2+ decades later. It simply doesn't play that reduced OSDs are all of a sudden having an unprecedented impact on the ozone layer.The formation of stratospheric ozone is initiated by ultraviolet (UV) radiation coming from the Sun.As a result, an increase in the Sun's radiation output increases the amount of ozone in Earth's atmosphere.The Sun's radiation output and sunspot number vary over the well-documented 11-year solar cycle. Observations over several solar cycles since the 1960s show that global total ozone levels vary by 1 to 2% between the maximum and minimum of a typical cycle.However, 'global' total ozone levels aren't necessarily what we're interested in here.. This is a phenomenon we're seeing today, at both the Antarctic and Arctic.This could well be the true cause of Polar Amplification.On the other hand,, as does the negative correlation between ozone depletion and rising surface temps.There is another key forcing to factor into all this, and that isExplosive volcanic eruptions inject sulfur gases directly into the stratosphere, causing new sulfate particles to be formed. The particles initially form in the stratosphere downwind of the volcano and then spread throughout the hemisphere or globally as air is transported by stratospheric winds.One method of detecting the presence of volcanic particles in the stratosphere uses observations of the transmission of solar radiation through the atmosphere.The eruptions of Mt. Agung (1963), El Chichón (1982), and Mt. Pinatubo (1991) are the most recent sizable examples of sulfur injections that temporarily reduced solar transmission. Chile's Calbuco volcanic eruption (2015) is another- this stratospheric injection played a role in enhancing the size of the ozone hole back in 2015:At its maximum size, the 2015 hole was the fourth-largest ever observed. It was in the top 15% in terms of the total amount of ozone destroyed. Only 2006, 1998, 2001 and 1999 had more ozone destruction, whereas other recent years (2013, 2014 and 2016) ranked near the middle of the observed range.Unfortunately, the U.N. and its fraudulent little offshoot -the WMO- remains chained to the Montreal Protocol.