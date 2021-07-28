© RT



Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has told RT that, despite US President Joe Biden's plans for a full troop withdrawal within the next few months,Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, the military chief saidlong after all its troops leave the country later this summer. "Why are you coming out if you're still trying to watch what's going on from over the fence?" he asked.Shoigu went on to say that American officials are engaged in "pesky" negotiations with nations across the regionThese could also serve toand now fear retribution as Islamist forces gain ground. The Taliban, a prohibited terrorist organization in Russia, now claim to have occupied the majority of the country, and forces loyal to the government in Kabul have sought refuge from fighting in nearby Tajikistan.The defense minister askedAccording to him, the chaos and bloodshed seen in Afghanistan have been seen elsewhere.Earlier this year, Biden committed to withdrawing all American troops from Afghanistan by the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in September this year. There have been warnings, however, that the US-backed government could fail to keep control of even its historic strongholds, and the US and its allies are reportedly considering providing air support to keep back the Taliban.Russia has committed to safeguarding the borders of neighboring former Soviet republics, such as Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, increasing its military presence in the region. At the same time, though, Moscow has held talks with Taliban representatives as part of the ongoing peace process.