Danny Armstrong is a Moscow-based British journalist, reporter and presenter for RT Sport. Follow him on Twitter @DannyWArmstrong

The new woke dictionary definition of 'brave' has come to mean 'selfishly letting down your teammates', judging by Simone Biles' cringingly tense exit during the gymnastics team final at Tokyo 2020.On a Tokyo Tuesday night at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre, the chalk dust had just about settled from Simone Biles' opening vault in the artistic all-round team event final.After a few moments of muted pause and a soft mutter, Biles' face cracked and her look was suddenly resolute. Her mind was made up: she was quitting.The US team clinched only silver, losing out to the Russians, despite being dead certs for Tokyo's top prize, and the collective dream was snubbed out on a whim because the star athlete "didn't feel right".Although USA Gymnastics, an institution infamously adept at alleged cover-ups, originally put Biles' withdrawal down to a "medical issue", the 24-year-old refuted that claim in a buzzword-laden bundle of excuses and empty platitudes in the aftermath.So, I thought it would be better if I took a step back and let these girls go out there and do their job," Biles bleated to a media that fawned over every cliched utterance.Biles was "astonishingly brave" for hypothesizing she could be "dragged out [of the Olympics] on a stretcher", which, even for someone of Biles' suppleness, is an impressive stretch to go from 'wrong headspace' to near death in the space of a vault routine.Another praised her message to fellow females, gushing "it's also important that girls see women who are brave enough to put their health and well-being ahead of anything else,"But manipulation of words isn't a new phenomenon, and language has been gradually butchered and bastardised by social justice warriors hell-bent on policing speech and celebrating weakness in their woke heroes.How brilliantly brave.Earlier this month, nauseatingly woke name-inventors Vagina Museum implored their followers to replace the word 'women' with the term 'people who menstruate'. Those who disagreed with such ludicrous language-policing were labeled bigots.JK Rowling, perhaps one of the great wordsmiths of modern times, has been admonished for her non-conformity to invented language and received a novels-worth of death threats penned by the ever-so-tolerant saints of social justice who purport to create a safe space for all by cancelling those who dare to disagree with their narrative.At least the tiptoeing through the minefield of using the correct gendered pronouns didn't apply to Biles, who loved being referred to as the G.O.A.T (Greatest Of All Time) so much, she ordered custom-made leotards with a diamond encrusted goat images so that her aura of invincibility now had a visible reminder to all other athletes with the goal to ironically gain a mental edge.Biles is undoubtedly a woman of major mettle; aside from her voluminous medal haul, she and other US gymnasts survived harrowing sexual abuse at the hands of pervert ex-team doctor Larry Nassar and provided testimony that sent the disgraced paedophile to jail for life, receiving the Arthur Ashe Courage Award for doing so.Bucket loads of bravery deserving of all the medals and plaudits you could put together and then some.In a world where language is a labyrinth of banned gendered words, triggers, and misused pejoratives, and seemingly any speech context and word definition can be distorted to fit any given narrative, the true meanings of 'brave' and 'mental health issues' must be preserved, and not to excuse and celebrate woke weakness and ostentatious stands for social justice.