'Candid' letters

North and South Korea are in talks to reopen a joint liaison office that Pyongyang demolished last year and hold a summit as part of efforts to restore relations, three South Korean government sources with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.The discussions signal an improvement in ties that have deteriorated in the past year after three leaders' summits in 2018 promised peace and reconciliation.Inter-Korean talks could also help restart stalled negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington aimed at dismantling North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes in return for sanctions relief.Both sides are discussing rebuilding their joint liaison office at the truce village of Panmunjom on the border, two sources said. Pyongyang spectacularly destroyed the previous office in its border town of Kaesong in 2020.They are also seeking a summit between Moon and Kim, but no time frame or other details have been raised due to the coronavirus pandemic, the sources said.North Korea has not confirmed any Covid-19 cases, but it shut borders and imposed strict prevention measures, seeing the pandemic as a matter of national survival."The talks are still ongoing, and Covid-19 should be the biggest factor," one source said. "A face-to-face meeting is the best, but hopefully the situation will get better."Moon's office declined to comment. His press secretary, Park Soo-hyun, said on Tuesday the issue of restoring the liaison office was to be discussed, and that the leaders have not floated plans for any summit so far.North Korea, which has not held any meetings with foreign nationals since the pandemic began, restricts outside media access, and its mission to the United Nations was not available for comment.Moon had called for a revival of the hotlines and offered a video summit with Kim, but Pyongyang had previously responded publicly with scathing criticism, saying it had no intention of talking to Seoul.The first source said Moon and Kim have exchanged "candid" letters on more than 10 occasions, which led to an opening of a communication channel between Seoul's intelligence authorities and Kim's sister, Kim Yo-jong.Despite "ups and downs" in the consultations, the two sides agreed over the weekend to reactivate hotlines as a first step. Kim's move reflected a willingness to respond to US overtures for talks, as the administration of PresidentJoe Biden vowed a practical approach including not naming an envoy for North Korean human rights issues, the source said."There were some visible elements, including pursuing a phased, action-for-action approach, instead of a grand bargain, and appointing a nuclear negotiator, instead of a human rights envoy," the source said. "After all, Washington has unveiled its policy and the North can't just sit idle, so inter-Korean ties came up as a starting point."US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in June the Biden administration was determined to appoint a North Korea human rights envoy but did not offer a timeline.The US Embassy in Seoul declined to comment, referring queries to the State Department, which did not immediately respond to requests for comment.On Tuesday, the State Department welcomed the move to improve relations between the two Koreas."This is a positive step," it said in a statement. "Diplomacy and dialogue are essential to achieving complete denuclearisation and to establishing permanent peace on the Korean peninsula."Beijing's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and calls to the Chinese Embassy in Seoul were unanswered.