Between 2009 and 2019 USAID provided a total of $1.1 million to a group that subcontracted with Wuhan.In 2015, French intelligence officials warned the United States that China had cut back on agreed collaboration when building and operating the Wuhan Institute of Virology with the French.Asher argued that when the French warned them of the Chinese backing out of collaborating on the lab, the State Department should have stopped sending U.S. federal funding to the Wuhan lab.Between Oct. 2009 and May 2019, the U.S. Agency for International Development provided a total of $1.1 million to the EcoHealth Alliance, a U.S.-based research group that had received funding from the Department of Defense and was a subcontractor with the Wuhan lab, according to USAID