Gain of function is controversial research that involves boosting the infectivity and lethality of a pathogen.



PROPONENTS SAY: It helps researchers spot potential threats to human health and allows them to figure out ways to tackle a new virus.



Dr. Fauci has advocated for gain-of-function research in the past, including a 2011 op-ed he co-wrote that promoted it as a means to study influenza viruses.



CRITICS SAY: It's a risky endeavor that puts human lives at stake.



In 2014, the US government paused new funding of gain-of-function research on influenza, MERS and SARS to address concerns about risks and benefits.



The pause was backed by over 300 scientists called the Cambridge Working Group.



In December 2017, the US government lifted the pause and announced a new framework called 'Potential Pandemic Pathogen Care and Oversight' for evaluating whether funding should be granted.



Research for 'enhanced potential pandemic pathogens' would be allowed if it was 'essential to protecting global health and security.'



The review process is highly classified, and names of reviewers or details of the experiments are not released.

